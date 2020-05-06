Insurer Cleared From Covering $1M Oil Spill Cleanup

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Wednesday found that Bitco General Insurance Corp. does not need to cover an oil and gas business for a spill resulting in $1 million in cleanup costs, saying the policy clearly and unambiguously excludes coverage for pollution. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris granted summary judgment to Bitco against J. Burns Brown Operating Co., saying that the pollution exclusion is clear, and that its one exception does not apply to J. Burns' cleanup. The claim stems from a spill that occurred at an oil well production site operated by J. Burns in March 2017, in which 238...

