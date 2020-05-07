Food Distributor To Upgrade Water Quality To End Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A natural foods distribution company will pay $90,000 to fund water quality improvements in Washington state after reaching a settlement with an environmental group that alleged a company facility was discharging too much pollution into the Columbia River basin in violation of its Clean Water Act permit. United Natural Foods West Inc., which owns a distribution center in Ridgefield, agreed to comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit in order to resolve Columbia Riverkeeper's allegations that copper, zinc and turbidity levels in the water were too high, according to a consent decree signed by U.S. District Judge Robert J....

