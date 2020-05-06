FINRA Bars Ex-SEC Atty Accused Of Cheating On Exam

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney and broker-dealer compliance chief can't blame his suspicious behavior during a securities exam on a faulty pen, a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority panel ruled, saying it was clear the test taker cheated. The panel on Friday barred Thomas J. Lykos from the securities industry and slapped him with $5,000 in costs, finding no innocent explanation for notes the attorney scribbled on his fingers, arm and driver's license. Lykos' response when proctors confronted him at the end of the test only raised more eyebrows, according to the panel. "Lykos first denied that he had...

