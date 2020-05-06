Pot Shop Blasts Investor's Attempt To Put It Into Receivership

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Denver cannabis dispensary has struck back at an investor's push to get the business put into receivership, saying the push is just the culmination of a personal crusade that has no basis in fact. In a filing in Denver county court on Friday, counsel for Simply Pure dispensary said investor Chris Chiari's request that a receiver take over was spurred by vitriol and meant to "drag the company through the mud in the media." Chiari, who took Simply Pure to arbitration to recoup his $150,000 investment after he was removed as an owner, filed the motion to appoint a receiver on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS