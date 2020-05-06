Congress Must Help In Community Nonprofit Insurance Crisis

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, the rising cost of property and casualty insurance in the U.S. had the potential for far-reaching economic consequences. Now, as we cope with a national health emergency, one sector on the frontlines is facing severe impact: 501(c)(3) nonprofits — especially small to midsize organizations. Legislation being considered in Congress could fix the problem. It's time for opponents to stop standing in the way of important insurance innovation and do the right thing for the organizations that do so much for our communities. The Children's Shelter is a well-established 501(c)(3) with a long tradition of caring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS