Kirkland Alum Among Picks For Va., Military Courts

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The White House on Wednesday announced a nominee for the Eastern District of Virginia, tapping a magistrate judge with experience as both a public defender and a state and federal prosecutor, along with a Kirkland & Ellis LLP alum for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. The Virginia pick, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roderick C. Young, currently sits in the district's Richmond courthouse but would hear cases along the coast if confirmed. And Liam P. Hardy, who was selected for a 15-year term on the military appeals court, is a former Kirkland partner currently serving as deputy assistant U.S....

