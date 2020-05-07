EU Sets Out New Plan To Clamp Down On Dirty Money

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 2:01 PM BST) -- The European Commission on Thursday proposed setting up a common supervisor to fight money laundering, part of a broader plan to boost the continent's ability to catch criminal money flowing through the European Union's banking system. The European Commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, has announced a six-point plan to combat money laundering, including a common EU rulebook to allow for more harmonized enforcement of rules by member states. It also establishes a so-called blacklist for countries with weak money laundering controls, although that will not enter into force until October because of the coronavirus crisis. The program would allow "no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS