Ropes & Gray Guides Vapotherm's $87M Offering

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Breathing support device manufacturer Vapotherm enlisted Ropes & Gray LLP for its $87 million stock offering to boost its research and development, the company announced Thursday. Exeter, New Hampshire-based Vapotherm Inc. said in a statement the offering is for 3.35 million shares of its common stock at $26 each. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional 502,000 shares, the company said. In a statement, Vapotherm said proceeds from the sale will be used to help invest in things such as its sales and marketing, product development and general corporate purposes. Vapotherm's products are mask-free breathing aids that don't...

