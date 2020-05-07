Inside The ABA's New Guidance On Willful Blindness

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Suppose a lawyer knows that it's highly probable that her new client is using her legal services to engage in criminal conduct. Specifically, the client wants to set up a complex, tiered ownership structure with entities formed in different jurisdictions without any apparent legal or business justification, directs that the funds for the acquisition of real property be funneled through an offshore account in a jurisdiction with lax banking oversight, and declines to explain the source of the closing funds other than to remark that she received them through a lucky streak in Las Vegas. Can the lawyer represent the client...

