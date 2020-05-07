US Steel Says Permit Meant It Didn't Need To Report Fire

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Being "subject to" an air pollution permit under the Clean Air Act meant U.S. Steel Corp.'s facilities outside Pittsburgh were exempt from another federal law's pollution reporting requirements, the steelmaker's attorney told a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday. U.S. Steel attorney Mark Dausch of Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir PC said higher emissions levels that followed a Dec. 24, 2018, fire at the company's Clairton Coke Works didn't have to be reported to federal authorities under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act because the law contains an exemption for emissions that were "subject to" a federal permit, which Dausch said...

