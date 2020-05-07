Mo. Medical Pot Regulators Want Fight Over Licenses Tossed

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Missouri's medical marijuana regulator has asked a state court to toss a constitutional challenge to its licensing system, saying the suit is a thinly veiled effort to skirt administrative channels and challenge license denials in the courts. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a motion to dismiss Wednesday that plaintiffs including Sarcoxie Nursery Cultivation Center LLC must finish their pending license denial appeals through a state hearing board before suing the agency. "Plaintiffs have launched a litany of constitutional attacks against the defendants, but their true goal is to challenge the agency's decision to deny them licenses,"...

