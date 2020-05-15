Miami Boutique AXS Law Adds Expert In Cross-Border Deals

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Miami-based boutique AXS Law Group has added a partner well versed in cross-border transactional work, a move the firm said it expects will help bolster its Brazil and greater Latin America practice. Allen Moreland, who joined the firm on May 8, has more than 30 years of experience advising on complex cross-border financing and corporate transactions across the region, including providing legal counsel on high-yield Euro and sovereign bond issuances, structured finance transactions and a wide range of lending deals, as well as mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions, according to the firm. His notable work includes representing the government...

