Don't Alter Audit Trail Pact Over 'Hypothetical' Hack, SEC Told

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The consortium behind a long-awaited market surveillance tool known as the consolidated audit trail asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday not to take up a Wall Street trade group's challenge to the agreement that industry members must sign to use the tool. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, said last month that the agreement unfairly shifts liability for breaches of the CAT database to financial firms and away from CAT LLC, the group of exchange operators responsible for deploying the consolidated audit trail and storing its data. The association has called on the SEC to step...

