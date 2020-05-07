Astellas, Indian Generic Cos. Settle IP Fight Over Bladder Drug

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Astellas Pharma Inc. has recently reached settlements with a pair of Indian drugmakers that are aiming to make generic versions of its patent-protected overactive bladder treatment Myrbetriq. Citing the settlements, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon agreed to dismiss the infringement suit in Delaware federal court against Windlas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday and the suit against Lupin Ltd. on April 29. The stipulations provided to the court requested claims and counterclaims be dismissed without prejudice but didn't outline further terms. Counsel for the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment or details of the settlements late Thursday. According to...

