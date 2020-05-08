Lewis Brisbois Launches Delaware Office With 2 Attys

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP announced Thursday that it has launched a new office in Delaware with a two-attorney corporate and commercial litigation team consisting of a former longtime partner and former associate from Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC. Francis G.X. Pileggi — who has three decades of experience representing corporations, stockholders, members of boards of directors, and those with managerial or ownership interest in other corporate entities — will lead the new Wilmington-based office as managing partner with associate Chauna A. Abner as a member of the team, the firm said. "We are thrilled to open in Delaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS