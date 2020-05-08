EPA Says Mich. Dairy Farm Still Mishandling Manure

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Michigan dairy farm has continued to flout environmental regulations despite entering into a 2004 deal with the EPA to better its operations and avoid similar problems in the future, the agency has said in a new suit filed in Michigan federal court. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency filed an 11-count complaint Thursday against Walnutdale Family Farms LLC and its owner, Kevin Lettinga, alleging waste-handling practices at the farm not only violate the Clean Water Act, but also go against a 15-year-old consent decree that is still active. The suit accuses the dairy farm of failing to properly maintain a manure...

