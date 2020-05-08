Wash. Says $1B Gold Mine Flouted Environmental Law

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A mine operated by a Kinross Gold USA Inc. unit that yielded over $1 billion worth of gold polluted local waters for years, violating not only its operating permit but federal environmental law, Washington state has alleged in a new lawsuit. The Evergreen State told a federal court Thursday that the Buckhorn Mine's operators, Kinross and its subsidiary Crown Resources Corp., consistently violated the Clean Water Act for over six years while operating the mine by allowing illegal levels of harmful pollutants to get into local waters and failing to do anything about it. In a statement Thursday, the state said...

