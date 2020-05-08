Davis Polk Guides Chinese Cloud Services Co. To $510M IPO

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Chinese technology company Kingsoft Cloud Services Inc., advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, on Friday priced its upsized $510 million initial public offering, which represents one of the larger offerings since the coronavirus pandemic started. The offering includes 30 million American depositary shares priced at $17 each, an increase from a previous plan to offer about 25 million shares. Kingsoft said its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional 4.5 million shares, which could raise another $76 million. The Kingsoft offering is one of the largest IPOs to hit the U.S. market since contract research organization PPD Inc....

