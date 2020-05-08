3 Firms Steer SD Gold's $150M Buy Of Canadian Gold Miner

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Canadian mining company TMAC said Friday it will be acquired by Chinese gold mining company SD Gold for roughly $150 million in a deal steered by Cassels, McCarthy Tétrault and Jingtian & Gongcheng. TMAC Resources Inc. said the transaction follows a strategic review that the company undertook earlier this year. TMAC operates the Hope Bay property in Canada, an area that has been subject to more than 30 years of exploration and mining operations, according to its website. TMAC's first mine in the region began producing gold in 2017 and had a capacity of about 2,000 tons per day in mid-2018,...

