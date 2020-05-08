Consumer Lender Earmarks $21.7M To Resolve FCPA Probe

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Consumer lender World Acceptance Corp. has set aside $21.7 million to potentially resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to its Mexico operations. The Greenville, South Carolina-based company disclosed in its quarterly financial report Thursday that its discussions with the SEC regarding the investigation have progressed to a point where it can reasonably estimate its expected loss for a settlement of the probe. But the lender was cautious not to convey that the matter was closed. "As the discussions with the SEC are continuing, there can be no assurance that...

