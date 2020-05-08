Fed. Circ. Backs Generic Co.'s IP Win Over Eagle Cancer Drug

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Friday that a generic version of the cancer drug Belrapzo did not infringe patents owned by Eagle Pharmaceuticals, faulting Eagle for disclosing the alternative use of ethanol in a certain formulation without claiming it. In an 11-page opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Delaware federal judge's decision in May 2019 barring Eagle's infringement allegations in a lawsuit accusing Slayback Pharma LLC of infringing four patents for Belrapzo because the ethanol in Slayback's generic product was "insubstantially different" to a particular fluid in a claimed composition. The district judge had found that because Eagle...

