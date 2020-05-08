Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Denial Of Crowdsourcing Patent App

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly found that an inventor's patent application covering a tool for crowdsourcing information online doesn't pass the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test, the Federal Circuit said Friday. Bernard Jobin's patent application is directed to the abstract idea of organizing human activity, without an added inventive concept, the panel said. That means the examiner was right to reject each of its claims, and the PTAB was right to uphold that decision. Jobin had said his application was an improved crowdsourcing tool, or more specifically a "method of operating an online collaborative content management system" using a certain...

