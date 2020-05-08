DC Circ. Clears GWU In Psychiatrist's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed a decision clearing George Washington University of claims it wrote up and fired a psychiatry resident because of her kidney cancer, citing a series of official reports and letters lodging concerns about her work and attitude. A three-judge panel said Stephanie Waggel couldn't prove the school discriminated against her in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, because she couldn't rebut evidence showing she was fired for poor performance, as the school claimed. The panel went over several pieces of evidence the school cited to back its story, including supervisors' complaints about how she treated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS