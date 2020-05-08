Bryan Cave, MoFo Join Firms Going Virtual This Summer

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Morrison & Foerster LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP will conduct remote versions of their summer associate programs, the firms confirmed Friday, in just the latest round of industrywide COVID-19 adjustments.
Bryan Cave's program will take place from July 6 to Aug. 7, spokesperson Brian Kiefer confirmed. Participants will be compensated for those five weeks, rather than 10 weeks as originally planned. Job offers are guaranteed to participants.
The firm is also open to hosting in-person events as long as they comply with local guidelines. Bryan Cave decided this week to go remote, and associates were notified Thursday and Friday, according to the firm.
MoFo will host a virtual, six-week program for associates starting June 15, according to a statement shared with Law360. First-year students are guaranteed return offers to next year's associates program, and second-year students will secure a spot at the firm for 2021.
"We believe that providing certainty on offers is critical for our summer associates during these very challenging and uncertain times," the company said in a statement.
A MoFo spokesperson did not immediately confirm whether associates will receive reduced compensation.
Proskauer's program will also be virtual and "condensed," a spokesperson told Law360. It will run for five weeks starting July 6.
"We will be making offers to all participants at the conclusion of the program," the company said in a statement.
Friday caps a busy week of announcements regarding summer associate programs.
On Thursday, Sidley Austin LLP, Venable LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Cozen O'Connor all confirmed changes of plan, pushing back start dates, slashing weeks and moving programs online.
Compensation plans vary. For example, Simpson Thacher scaled back to five weeks but will pay for up to eight weeks plus a possible $7,500 stipend for volunteer work.
Sidley scaled its program back to four weeks but says it will still compensate associates for up to 10, depending on what they originally signed up for, according to an internal memo.
Sidley also clarified Friday that it hopes to bring its Dallas associates to that office in mid-June, after two virtual weeks starting June 1.
"However, we fully intend to abide by state and local regulations and requirements and are prepared for a full virtual program," spokesperson Kellie Mullins told Law360.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP confirmed Wednesday that they had also shortened the duration of their summer associate programs.
Milbank LLP and Fenwick & West LLP also went virtual this week, while Nixon Peabody LLP confirmed Monday that it has canceled its 2020 summer associate program.
--Additional reporting by Kevin Penton and Michele Gorman. Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.
