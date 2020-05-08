Roberts Stalls Order To Hand Over Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. on Friday put a temporary hold on an order forcing the U.S. Department of Justice to hand over secret grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, pausing the order until the House Judiciary Committee can file a response. Chief Justice John Roberts, shown here on Jan. 22, has extended the deadline for the DOJ to hand over grand jury materials from Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference. (AP) Justice Roberts extended the deadline for the DOJ to hand over the Mueller grand jury materials from May 11 to...

