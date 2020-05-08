Fujitec Slapped With Racial Bias Claims By Ex-Top Atty

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Fujitec America Inc. violated a federal civil rights law by failing to compensate its black former chief legal officer with pay comparable to similarly situated whites, then terminated him based on a co-worker's false sexual harassment allegations, the attorney has claimed in a $22 million filing in Ohio federal court. Darryl Mitchell contends that the elevator and escalator company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because of the pay disparity, according to the complaint filed Thursday in the Southern District of Ohio. Mitchell was hired in November 2012 as Fujitec's general counsel and was promoted to chief...

