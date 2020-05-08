Bitcoin 'Inventor' Pushes For Early Win In $10B IP Theft Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Self-styled bitcoin inventor Craig Wright urged a Florida federal court on Friday to grant him a quick exit from a $10 billion trade secrets dispute over his former business partner's estate, arguing the estate representative's suit was brought too late. Wright called claims that he stole billions of dollars worth of bitcoin and intellectual property from his late business partner David Kleiman "an elaborate fiction," and asked the court to grant summary judgment in his favor. Wright said the five-year statute of limitations for civil theft claims brought by Ira Kleiman on behalf of his deceased brother cannot be extended because...

