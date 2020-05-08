Justices Told Thryv Doesn't Bar Appeals Of CBM Decisions

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent holding that appeals are not allowed when an inter partes review petition is found to be timely does not block appeals of decisions that a patent qualifies for the covered business method patent review program, a patentee has told the justices. In a brief filed Wednesday, Sipco LLC urged the high court to reject a certiorari petition by Emerson Electric that argued last month's Thryv v. Click-To-Call decision on the time-bar in IPRs applies "with equal force" to Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to review patents under the CBM program. That is not true because...

