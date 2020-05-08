NJ Justices To Probe Atty Keyword Search Ethics

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will mull the ethics of attorneys paying to manipulate internet search results to make their names come up when competitors names are searched, according to a notice posted on Friday. The justices agreed to review a June decision by the state's Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics that attorneys can purchase keywords through internet advertising programs and still stay within the state's ethical boundaries. The committee's decision came in response to an unnamed inquirer who submitted the question for review. The committee sided with attorney ethics tribunals in Texas and Wisconsin that found there was no deceit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS