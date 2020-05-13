EPA Coal Ash Proposals Offer Flexibility, But Also Uncertainty

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Despite the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's current broad (but temporary) exercise of enforcement discretion, this has been a busy spring for the agency. On March 3, the EPA proposed revisions to the federal coal combustion residuals, or CCR, rule. The proposal, which the EPA termed Part B of its "holistic approach to closure," follows the Part A proposal, published by the agency in November 2019. Part of a flurry of CCR-related activity, Part B came closely behind the EPA's proposed federal CCR permit program, published in the Federal Register on Feb. 20. Meanwhile, on April 15, the U.S. District Court for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS