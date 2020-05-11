Ore. Tells High Court Miners' Water Permit Challenge Moot

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that a suction dredge mining permit at the center of a legal battle it has been asked to review expired in 2014, mooting an appeal that the agency argues wouldn't have been viable anyway. The state environmental agency fought Oregon gold miners' bid for the high court to take up the Oregon Supreme Court's finding that the miners must continue to navigate a rigorous Clean Water Act permitting process before engaging in suction dredge mining. The state appellate court reviewed the dispute under a mootness exception broader than...

