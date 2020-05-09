Thompson & Knight Fires Manager For COVID-19 Mask Post

Aebra Coe By

Law360 (May 9, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Thompson & Knight LLP has fired a document services manager based in the Dallas area after he published a public Facebook post that references a gun and ammunition and expresses anger at retail businesses requiring the use of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.On Friday evening the law firm took to Facebook to address the post, saying that it had learned an administrative employee had made a "threatening and offensive" post earlier that day on their personal social media page."This post is a complete violation of the values of our firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve. We have terminated this individual's employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution," the firm said.What appears to be the social media post in question, made by now-former Thompson & Knight document services manager Kevin Bain, was making the rounds on social media Saturday alongside the firm's statement.In the post, Bain says that he is finished with masks and that any business that tells him to wear one will lose his business "forever.""It's time to stop this BULLSHIT. Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation," Bain's post said.The post continues, "They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do…..they just don't know it yet."A Glock 21 is a semi-automatic handgun and "Hornady hollow points" refers to a type of bullet.According to his LinkedIn , Bain began working at Thompson & Knight in 2009 and was manager of the firm's document services department and also helped manage the firm's secretaries and support staff for its Dallas, Ft. Worth and Los Angeles offices.

