Roberts Rejects Probe Of DC Circ. Judge's Retirement

Law360 (May 10, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. has rejected a proposed investigation of a D.C. Circuit judge's decision to retire, rebuffing a request from the influential circuit's chief judge following an advocacy group's allegation that "inappropriate incentives" influenced the retirement. The chief justice said Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan was wrong to ask for an inquiry after the liberal group Demand Justice suggested that Judge Thomas B. Griffith might have been lured into an election-year retirement by Republicans eager to appoint his successor. Judge Srinivasan had asked the chief justice to assign the probe to another circuit, to avoid a conflict of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS