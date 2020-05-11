Indian Tycoon's Extradition Case Over $2B Fraud Begins In UK

Law360, London (May 11, 2020, 7:34 PM BST) -- Diamond magnate Nirav Modi fraudulently acquired "eye-watering amounts of money" from Punjab National Bank, prosecutors said during the first day of a London hearing Monday on India's bid to extradite him to face fraud and money laundering charges. Opening the Crown Prosecution Service case, Helen Malcolm QC said Modi operated a "circular Ponzi scheme of borrowing" to defraud Punjab National Bank out of $2 billion in the largest bank fraud in the country's history. "There is really nothing very complicated about this case. It covers three aspects — the fraud, then laundering of that fraud money and the rotation of goods...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS