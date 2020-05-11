Insurers 'Could Lose $100B' In Brand Value Over Virus

Law360, London (May 11, 2020, 4:06 PM BST) -- The world's top 100 insurers could lose up to $100 billion in the value of their brands as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the top 500 brands worldwide could lose up to $1 trillion, a brand consultancy has found. Brand Finance, an independent consulting group, has found that the insurance sector will be the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than four million people worldwide. The group's Insurance 100 report found that the industry could lose 20% of its brand value because of the outbreak. "The COVID-19 pandemic is going to hit the insurance sector hard,"...

