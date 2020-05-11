Law Firms In Trademark Battle Over 'Peak' Names

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Two small law offices are battling over the right to call themselves "Peak" firms, with one suing the other to prove that the term is a "weak" trademark that's used by "many law firms." In a complaint filed Friday, a Colorado firm called Stein Law — which adopted the name Mountain Peak Law Group PC last year — says an Oregon firm called Peak Law Group LLC is threatening to "zealously enforce its legal rights" to the term. Asking for a declaratory judgment of noninfringement, Stein said there were barely any rights to enforce. "If in an industry, a certain term...

