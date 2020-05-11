Calif. Bar Sees Lowest-Ever Pass Rate On February Exam

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Just over a quarter of the aspiring attorneys who took the Golden State's bar exam in February passed the test, marking a record low percentage of successful applicants, according to new data from the State Bar of California. Out of more than 4,200 test-takers, only 26.8% — about 1,100 people — passed the exam, according to data released Friday. That figure beat out the previous record low set in February 2018, when a pass rate of 27% was recorded. That result overtook the record set in 2009, when just 34% of test-takers passed. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1589226458016');...

