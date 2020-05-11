Fired Paralegal Sanctioned For Stealing £293K From UK Firm

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority on Monday issued a work restriction order against a paralegal who the authority found had stolen £293,000 ($361,518) from Berrymans Lace Mawer LLP during his three years working at the firm. The SRA said in its decision that Paul Young, who worked at BLM's Manchester office until June 2019, was not eligible to be hired by any firm or solicitor in connection with the practice of law. He was also barred from being a manager at a firm or other legal services body or having an interest in such organizations. "Paul Young is or was …...

