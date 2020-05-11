Chesapeake Mulls Bankruptcy And Says Future Is In Doubt

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Gas drilling giant Chesapeake Energy Corp. said Monday that it's discussing a potential bankruptcy filing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the oil and gas industry, but that restructuring may not even be enough to ensure the company's survival. Chesapeake said in its quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it's met with advisers to discuss strategic alternatives that include filing for Chapter 11. However, the company said there's no guarantee it will be able to successfully restructure its over $9 billion in debt, improve its financial position or complete any "strategic transactions." "As a result of...

