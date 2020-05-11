Actelion Spinoff Loses Bid To Lengthen Patent Term

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A drug company Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. spun off when it was purchased by Johnson & Johnson in 2017 can't get 99 days added to the term of a patent to make up for delays at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Federal Circuit affirmed Monday. The USPTO had granted Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a 311-day patent term adjustment, but the drugmaker had said it was entitled to an additional 99 days. The debate hinged on which of three decisions from the patent examiner had put the drugmaker's predecessor on notice of why its application would be rejected. If it was a...

