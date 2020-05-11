Texas Court Sites Taken Down After Ransomware Attack

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT) -- Texas court websites for the Texas Supreme Court and the state's intermediate appellate courts remained down Monday as the Office of Court Administration worked to restore the system after a ransomware attack last week. The website for the Texas Supreme Court remained down Monday after a ransomware attack last week. (Texas Office of Court Administration) The attack began Thursday night and was discovered in the early morning hours Friday, the office said in a statement. The attack affected the txcourts.gov website used by the Texas Supreme Court, intermediate appellate court websites and other parts of the state judiciary. On Friday, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS