Ecolab Accused Of Hiding Health Risks In Its Disinfectants

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A hospital housekeeper who says she suffered from nosebleeds and coughing bouts after using Ecolab Inc.'s cleaning products has accused the company of hiding product risks and causing health problems to hospital workers around the country, according to a lawsuit filed in Minnesota federal court. Gretchen Eadson, of Palo Alto, California, said Ecolab failed to adequately notify customers of the dangerous chemicals and "fraudulently concealed defects" in its OxyCide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner and OxyCide Dilution Management System. Eadson alleged that the chemical supplier wrongly represented that the side effects of using its disinfectants were the same as those of safer alternatives,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS