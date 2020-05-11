Green Group Sues EPA Over HFC Rule Rollback

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has improperly rolled back leak prevention and repair requirements for hydrofluorocarbons, the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a lawsuit filed Monday. The green group is challenging the EPA's March rule rescinding Obama-era regulations on HFCs and other substances that don't deplete atmospheric ozone under its refrigerant management program. In 2016, the EPA issued a rule under Section 608 of the Clean Air Act limiting the release of non-ozone-depleting substances during the maintenance, service, repair or disposal of refrigeration equipment. Industry groups challenged that rule in court, and in March the EPA reversed position on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS