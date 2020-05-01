CFPB Finalizes Wider Safe Harbor For Remittance Rule

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday released finished changes to its regulations for international money transfer providers, widening a safe harbor to cover potentially hundreds of more banks and moving to replace a temporary exception that's set to expire in two months. In a final rulemaking document, the CFPB said it is adopting a December proposal to increase the number of international money transfers, or remittances, that a financial institution can routinely conduct before it becomes covered by the agency's so-called remittance rule, which lays out certain disclosure requirements, error resolution standards and other protections for consumers sending money overseas....

