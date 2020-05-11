SEC Says Investment Firm Inflated Funds For Nearly A Decade

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The SEC on Monday accused Florida-based investment firm TCA Fund Management Group Corp. of engaging in fraudulent practices for nearly a decade to inflate revenue it told investors and the commission was in its main fund, which financed small- and medium-sized businesses. In its 18-page complaint, the SEC said it is seeking an injunction against violation of securities laws, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, a civil penalty and the appointment of a receiver to help wind up the business. The SEC said TCA holds about $516 million belonging to 470 investors in its various funds, describing the funds' current situation as "grim."...

