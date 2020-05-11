Ex-Walmart Atty Alleges 'Witch Hunt' Over Mexico FCPA Work

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A former Walmart Stores Inc. attorney has accused the retail giant in Arkansas state court of conducting a "witch hunt" in retaliation for his work on the sprawling Foreign Corrupt Practices Act probe into its Mexican subsidiary, saying the company improperly fired him and falsely reported him for child abuse. Shane Perry, who worked for Walmart's legal department, said in his complaint Wednesday that he was assigned to look into the company's Mexican subsidiary in 2011. He ultimately spent years working with U.S. officials on the high-profile FCPA investigation, which focused on allegations that the retailer paid bribes to Mexican officials to...

