Ind. AG Suspended 30 Days For Inappropriate Touching

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Monday that state Attorney General Curtis T. Hill Jr. will be suspended for 30 days after finding he committed acts of misdemeanor battery and violated the state's professional conduct rules by inappropriately touching four women at an event in 2018. Hill released a statement Monday saying he accepts the 30-day suspension "with humility and respect," adding that Chief Deputy Aaron Negangard will take over the legal operations of his office on May 18 until Hill's license is automatically reinstated on June 17. "I offer my deepest gratitude to my family, friends and the entire staff of...

