Farm Says GenCanna's $75M Bankruptcy Sale Ignores Debt

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An Alabama farm that says it had a contract to grow hemp for GenCanna has filed an adversary action in the company's Chapter 11 case, claiming GenCanna is trying to sell the hemp without paying the farm the $2 million it's owed for growing it. Bragg Farms & Co. says it signed a contract with GenCanna to cultivate its seeds and clones on more than 400 acres in Alabama last year, but has only been partially compensated for the 3.5 million pounds of hemp it produced. Bragg says it had filed an objection to GenCanna's motion to get post-petition financing and...

