Texas Courts Latest Victim Of Inevitable Ransomware Crush

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity insiders were not surprised Monday by Texas' state judiciary becoming the latest U.S. institution to be hit by ransomware, while early reports of the attack's limited impact suggest that court officials had prepared for such a scenario. The attack, which caused the websites for Texas' Supreme Court and its intermediate appeals courts to be shut down, comes as cybercriminals have increasingly held a wide array of state and local institutions hostage in recent years, demanding that victims — from local school boards to entire cities — pay ransoms in cryptocurrency to unlock frozen networks. "We've seen for quite some time that municipalities and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS