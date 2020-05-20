What ITC Means By 'Nexus' In Domestic Industry Test

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- On April 22, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a limited exclusion order against ACON Laboratories Inc. and ACON Biotech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. in an investigation filed by Polymer Technology Systems Inc.[1] On its way to this victory, Polymer secured a clean sweep for its economic prong of the domestic industry contentions. The commission concluded Polymer made significant investments in plant and equipment, significant investments in labor and capital, and substantial investments in the exploitation of the asserted patents through engineering and research and development, satisfying U.S. Code Title 19 Section 1337 (a)(3)(A), (B) and (C), respectively.[2] Many clients, and practitioners...

